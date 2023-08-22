DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 23, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of daytime heating and lingering moisture may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a weak pressure gradient will account for light winds.
Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES:
At 11am, Gert weakened to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.
The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:56 AM
|
05:56 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:34 PM
|
06:33 PM
|
06:33 PM
