DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 23, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F



Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating and lingering moisture may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a weak pressure gradient will account for light winds.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate



WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 11am, Gert weakened to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:56 AM 05:56 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:34 PM 06:33 PM 06:33 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1737