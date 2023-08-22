PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 23, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 6:34 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday:  East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of daytime heating and lingering moisture may cause brief showers across the local region. Meanwhile, a weak pressure gradient will account for light winds. 

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate through the next few days. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate           

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURES:   

At 11am, Gert weakened to a Post-Tropical Cyclone. 

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:56 AM 

05:56 AM 

05:57 AM 

SUNSET 

06:34 PM 

06:33 PM 

06:33 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1737

