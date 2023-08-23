DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 24, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:56 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Light and variable breeze of 01 to 07 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating and available moisture embedded within light winds could trigger local showers. the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST