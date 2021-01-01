DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 01, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) January 02, 2021

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today through Saturday morning: Partly cloudy and windy, becoming cloudy at times with a few passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday morning: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 23 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain strong winds across the region. Patches of low level clouds embedded in the wind flow will cause a few passing showers.

A Small Craft Warning will remain in effect as seas are expected to remain rough during the next few days and peak at 12 feet on Saturday night. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution to guard against loss of life and/or property damage.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 09 to 11 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy and windy with passing showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1023