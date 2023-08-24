DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 07 mph, becoming calm at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating and available moisture embedded within light winds could trigger brief local showers.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:57 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:33 PM 06:32 PM 06:31 PM



