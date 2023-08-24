DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and a brief local shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 07 mph, becoming calm at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of daytime heating and available moisture embedded within light winds could trigger brief local showers.Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 92°F
|
33°C / 92°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:57 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
05:57 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:33 PM
|
06:32 PM
|
06:31 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1739
View comments
Hide comments