DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 24, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) August 25, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and a brief local shower possible

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:33 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: Light and variable winds of 01 to 07 mph, becoming calm at times. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of daytime heating and available moisture embedded within light winds could trigger brief local showers.Tranquil marine conditions are expected for the next few days. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy 

Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 92°F 

33°C / 92°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:57 AM 

05:57 AM 

05:57 AM 

SUNSET 

06:33 PM 

06:32 PM 

06:31 PM 

