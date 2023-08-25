PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 26, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

  

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS: 

A loose surface pressure gradient will continue to produce light winds across the region. Additionally, weak unstable conditions and available moisture may cause isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight           WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

  

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isol. Showers possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 92°F

33°C / 92°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

27°C / 81°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:57 AM

05:57 AM

05:57 AM

SUNSET

06:32 PM

06:31 PM

06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1740

