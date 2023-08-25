DATE ISSUED: Friday, August 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) August 26, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:32 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:57 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will continue to produce light winds across the region. Additionally, weak unstable conditions and available moisture may cause isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isol. Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:57 AM 05:57 AM 05:57 AM SUNSET 06:32 PM 06:31 PM 06:30 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1740