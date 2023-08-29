PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 30, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and lingering moisture may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

SUNSET

06:29 PM

06:28 PM

06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1742

