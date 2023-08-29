DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 30, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and lingering moisture may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:29 PM 06:28 PM 06:27 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1742