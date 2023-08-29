DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) August 30, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with brief isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:29 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 13 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability and lingering moisture may cause a few brief showers across the region. Meanwhile, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
Seas are expected to peak near 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:29 PM
|
06:28 PM
|
06:27 PM
