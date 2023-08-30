DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 31, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A combination of daytime heating and patches of clouds moving across the local area could trigger a brief shower.

Tranquil marine conditions are expected.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 92°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:28 PM 06:27 PM 06:27 PM



