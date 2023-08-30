PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 31, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F             Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

A combination of daytime heating and patches of clouds moving across the local area could trigger a brief shower. 

Tranquil marine conditions are expected. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight        WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

 thumbnail SatSingle vis.20230830120715

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Light Haze,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze,  

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 92°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

29°C / 84°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

05:58 AM 

05:58 AM 

05:58 AM 

SUNSET 

06:28 PM 

06:27 PM 

06:27 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1743

