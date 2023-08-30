DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) August 31, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and a brief shower possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:28 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A combination of daytime heating and patches of clouds moving across the local area could trigger a brief shower.
Tranquil marine conditions are expected.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 92°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:28 PM
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1743
View comments
Hide comments