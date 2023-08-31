DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 01, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to produce light to gentle winds across the region. Pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow may cause a few brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking at 5 feet are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:27 PM 06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1744