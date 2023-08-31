PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 01, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to produce light to gentle winds across the region. Pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow may cause a few brief showers.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking at 5 feet are expected during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

SUNSET

06:27 PM

06:27 PM

06:26 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1744

