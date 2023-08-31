DATE ISSUED: Thursday, August 31, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 01, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Friday midday: East southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high pressure system will continue to produce light to gentle winds across the region. Pockets of moisture moving in the wind flow may cause a few brief showers.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking at 5 feet are expected during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURES: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
05:58 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:27 PM
|
06:27 PM
|
06:26 PM
