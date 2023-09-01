DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 02, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching Tropical Wave will continue to produce cloudy periods and showers, mainly south of the local area. Additionally, light to gentle winds can be expected during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to peak at 4 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Fair to Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 34°C / 93°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:58 AM 05:58 AM 05:58 AM SUNSET 06:27 PM 06:26 PM 06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1745