DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 02, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:27 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:58 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An approaching Tropical Wave will continue to produce cloudy periods and showers, mainly south of the local area. Additionally, light to gentle winds can be expected during this forecast period.Seas are expected to peak at 4 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight        WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and few brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

Fair to Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Showers possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

34°C / 93°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

29°C / 84°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

05:58 AM

SUNSET

06:27 PM

06:26 PM

06:25 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1745

