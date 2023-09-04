DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 04, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 05, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Generally fair, warm, and hazy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:24 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East southeast to southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere with Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. People with allergies and respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Northerly long-period swells can be expected this week. However, seas are predicted to peak at 5 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SIGNIFICANT TROPICAL WEATHER SYSTEM:

A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing a high chance of formation within the next 2-7 days.

Environmental conditions are predicted to be favourable for further development. A tropical depression could form by midweek with additional strengthening as time progresses.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Mostly fair to partly cloudy with light haze.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Generally Fair, Light Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:24 PM 06:23 PM 06:22 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1746