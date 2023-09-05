DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 05, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 06, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy, warm, and hazy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 92°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:23 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 06 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere with Saharan dust will continue to restrict shower activity. People with allergies and respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Slight seas are expected to peak at 4 feet for the next several days. However, northerly swells are predicted to affect local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: up to 4

SPECIAL FEATURE: Tropical Depression 13 formed.

At 11 A.M. the center was located about 1575 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. This system is predicted to become a hurricane in a couple of days, and possibly a major hurricane later this week.

On the current forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass 200 miles northeast of St. Maarten as its closest point, Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor the progress of this system and look forward to updates from the Meteorological Department of

St. Maarten.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and a local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair & Hazy Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 92°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:23 PM 06:22 PM 06:22 PM



