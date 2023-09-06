DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 07, 2023

…TROPICAL STORM LEE EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a passing shower possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will produce light to gentle winds across the local area. Meanwhile, pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause brief showers.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11AM, the centre of Tropical Storm Lee was approximately 1200 miles southeast of St. Maarten. The system is moving toward the west northwest near 14 mph with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph (110 km/h) and higher gusts. Continued steady strengthening is forecast and Lee is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Its closest point to St. Maarten is predicted to be 220 miles north northeast on Saturday night.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and monitor all subsequent updates.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST