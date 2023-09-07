DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 07, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 08, 2023

…HURRICANE LEE RAPIDLY INTENSIFYING…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:22 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:59 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeast to northeast with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and available moisture transported across the local area by a light to gentle wind flow will cause a few isolated showers.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet for this forecast period. However, a deterioration in sea conditions is expected as hurricane Lee gets closer to the region.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:…Lee is now category 2 hurricane…

At 11am the centre of Hurricane Lee was located approximately 875 miles southeast of St. Maarten. Lee is moving toward the west northwest near 15 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

Its closest point to St. Maarten is predicted to be 270 miles north northeast by Sunday afternoon.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and monitor all subsequent updates.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy

Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/ Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:59 AM 05:59 AM 05:59 AM SUNSET 06:22 PM 06:21 PM 06:20 PM



