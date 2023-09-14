DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 15, 2023
WEATHER:
midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.This afternoon through Friday
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F
Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: South to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The Atlantic high-pressure system continues to dominate conditions across the region. Winds remain light and dry conditions will persist over the local area during this forecast period.
Sea conditions will peak near 6 feet for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
An area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a high (90%) formation chance over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend.
The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:
Fair to partly cloudy.
FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Brief Shower possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
29°C / 84°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
06:00 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:16 PM
|
06:15 PM
|
06:14 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1754
View comments
Hide comments