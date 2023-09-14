PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 15, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Friday midday: South to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system continues to dominate conditions across the region. Winds remain light and dry conditions will persist over the local area during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will peak near 6 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

An area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a high (90%) formation chance over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:

Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

29°C / 84°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

06:00 AM

06:00 AM

06:00 AM

SUNSET

06:16 PM

06:15 PM

06:14 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1754

