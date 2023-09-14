DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 14, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 15, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to Partly cloudy.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 29°C / 84°F

Sunset Today: 6:16 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:00 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: South to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system continues to dominate conditions across the region. Winds remain light and dry conditions will persist over the local area during this forecast period.

Sea conditions will peak near 6 feet for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

An area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic has a high (90%) formation chance over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday:

Fair to partly cloudy.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 29°C / 84°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:00 AM 06:00 AM 06:00 AM SUNSET 06:16 PM 06:15 PM 06:14 PM



