PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 19, 2023

WEATHER: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. 

Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS:   

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times. 

SYNOPSIS:  

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Daytime heating may trigger a few isolated showers.

Long period northerly to northeasterly swells will persist for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

48HR OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible

Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible

HIGH TEMP

34°C / 93°F

34°C / 93°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

06:01 AM

06:01 AM

06:01 AM

SUNSET

06:12 PM

06:11 PM

06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1756

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY