DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 19, 2023
WEATHER:
idday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. This afternoon through Tuesday m
Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.
SYNOPSIS:
A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Daytime heating may trigger a few isolated showers.
Long period northerly to northeasterly swells will persist for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
48HR OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,Brief Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
34°C / 93°F
|
34°C / 93°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:12 PM
|
06:11 PM
|
06:10 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1756
