DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 19, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 34°C / 93°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:12 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 09 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Daytime heating may trigger a few isolated showers.

Long period northerly to northeasterly swells will persist for the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

48HR OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 34°C / 93°F 34°C / 93°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:12 PM 06:11 PM 06:10 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1756