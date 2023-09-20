DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 21, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 92 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly breeze at 6 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Increasing moisture and instability over the region. Moisture plume ahead of a trough may enhance precipitation in the area overnight.

Long period northeasterly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isol. Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33 °C / 92 °F 33 °C / 92 °F 34 °C / 93 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:10 PM 06:09 PM



