DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) September 21, 2023 

 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy. 

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

 

Forecast High: 33 °C / 92 °F             Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS:    

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly breeze at 6 to 12 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Increasing moisture and instability over the region. Moisture plume ahead of a trough may enhance precipitation in the area overnight. 

Long period northeasterly swells will continue to affect regional waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig 

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,

Isol. Showers

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Brief Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33 °C / 92 °F 

33 °C / 92 °F 

34 °C / 93 °F 

LOW TEMP 

28 °C / 82 °F 

28 °C / 82 °F 

28 °C / 82 °F 

SUNRISE 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

SUNSET 

06:10 PM 

06:10 PM 

06:09 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1758

