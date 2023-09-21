DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 22, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 92 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Lingering moisture maintains weak instability over the region. Occasional cloudiness and isolated showers are expected.

Long period northeasterly swells will abate over the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain cautious.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A Tropical Wave (TW) in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance (70%) of development over the next seven (7) days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this TW and update the public accordingly.

48HR OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isol. Shower HIGH TEMP 33 °C / 92 °F 33 °C / 92 °F 33 °C / 92 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 29 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:01 AM SUNSET 06:10 PM 06:09 PM 06:08 PM



