PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 21, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 22, 2023 

 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.  

 

Forecast High: 33 °C / 92 °F             Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:10 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS:    

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Lingering moisture maintains weak instability over the region. Occasional cloudiness and isolated showers are expected.  

Long period northeasterly swells will abate over the next 24 hours. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain cautious.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: A Tropical Wave (TW) in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance (70%) of development over the next seven (7) days. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this TW and update the public accordingly. 

 

48HR OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy, with brief showers possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Leblanc/Craig 

  thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isol. Shower  

HIGH TEMP 

33 °C / 92 °F 

33 °C / 92 °F 

33 °C / 92 °F 

LOW TEMP 

28 °C / 82 °F 

29 °C / 82 °F 

28 °C / 82 °F 

SUNRISE 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

SUNSET 

06:10 PM 

06:09 PM 

06:08 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1759

