…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM SUNDAY, JANUARY 03RD 2021…

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, January 02, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday morning (06:00 LST) January 03, 2021

WEATHER: Today through Sunday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy and windy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS: Today through Sunday morning: Northeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 15 to 22 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS: The dominant Atlantic high pressure system will continue to generate strong winds across the region. Patches of low-level clouds embedded in the wind flow will cause a few passing showers.

Seas are expected to peak at 11 feet before subsiding on Sunday night. Therefore, a small craft warning remains in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution to guard against loss of life and/or property damage, particularly over waters to the north and east of the island.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough WAVES/SWELLS: 08 to 11 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Monday morning: Partly cloudy and windy with passing showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1024