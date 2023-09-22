DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 23, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave could produce cloudy periods and isolated showers.

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain cautious.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: A broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance (80%) of development over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for gradual development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 27 °C / 81 °F 28 °C / 82 °F SUNRISE 06:01 AM 06:01 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:09 PM 06:08 PM 06:07 PM



