DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 23, 2023
WEATHER:
idday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers. This afternoon through Saturday m
Forecast High: 33 °C / 91 °F Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F
Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave could produce cloudy periods and isolated showers.
Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain cautious.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: A broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance (80%) of development over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for gradual development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33 °C / 91 °F
|
33 °C / 91 °F
|
33 °C / 91 °F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28 °C / 82 °F
|
27 °C / 81 °F
|
28 °C / 82 °F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:01 AM
|
06:01 AM
|
06:02 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:09 PM
|
06:08 PM
|
06:07 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1760
