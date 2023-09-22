PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 22, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 23, 2023 

 

WEATHER:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with brief isolated showers.  

 

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91 °F             Forecast Low: 28 °C / 82 °F 

 

Sunset Today: 6:09 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:01 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 15 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave could produce cloudy periods and isolated showers.  

Slight to moderate seas can be expected to peak at 6 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain cautious.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet  

 

SPECIAL FEATURE: A broad area of low pressure located in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance (80%) of development over the next 7 days. Conditions are favorable for gradual development of this system into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly. 

 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Gordon 

  thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers   

Partly Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

33 °C / 91 °F 

33 °C / 91 °F 

33 °C / 91 °F 

LOW TEMP 

28 °C / 82 °F 

27 °C / 81 °F 

28 °C / 82 °F 

SUNRISE 

06:01 AM 

06:01 AM 

06:02 AM 

SUNSET 

06:09 PM 

06:08 PM 

06:07 PM 

 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1760

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY