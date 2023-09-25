DATE ISSUED: Monday, September 25, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) September 26, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable air mass is gradually moving over the region and will restrict shower activity.

Seas will remain slight to moderate, peaking at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: At 11:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located approximately 1160 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. The system is moving towards the west at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85km/h) with higher gusts. Its closest point to St. Maarten is predicted to be approximately 560 miles north northeast on Friday. Philippe poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

An area of low pressure located in the Eastern Atlantic has a 80% (high) chance of formation over the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday:Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST