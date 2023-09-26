DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) September 27, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Generally fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers possible overnight.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry and stable atmosphere will limit showery activity.

Long period northeast to easterly swells can be expected from the latter part of the forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:



1. At 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 847 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten. The system is moving towards the west at 14 mph (22km/h). Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75km/h) with higher gusts. Its closest point to St. Maarten is predicted to be approximately 218 miles north on Saturday afternoon. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

TS Philippe poses NO DIRECT THREAT to St. Maarten.

2. A Tropical Wave (TW) located in the eastern Atlantic has an 80% (high) chance of formation over the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are predicted to be favorable for ongoing development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

48HR OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor/Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Fair to Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy

Brief Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:02 AM SUNSET 06:05 PM 06:04 PM 06:04 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1762