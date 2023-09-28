DATE ISSUED: Thursday, September 28, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) September 29, 2023



… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:02 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 07 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Instability and drifting pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere could trigger brief showers.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution as seas are predicted to peak at 8 feet.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:



At 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 560 miles east of St. Maarten.

Philippe is moving slower towards the west northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts.

Due to the uncertainty in both track and intensity of TS Philippe, it is expected that there will be fluctuations during the next few days. However, based on the current forecast, Philippe is expected to pass about 300 miles east of St. Maarten.

Tropical Storm (TS) Rina developed this morning in the central tropical Atlantic.

The center of Rina was roughly 1195 miles east of St. Maarten at 11:00 a.m.

TS Rina is predicted to remain over Atlantic waters.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to occasional cloudy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST



 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F 33 °C / 91 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 28 °C / 82 °F 27 °C / 81 °F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:02 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:04 PM 06:03 PM 06:02 PM



