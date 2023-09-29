DATE ISSUED: Friday, September 29, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) September 30, 2023



… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming occasionally cloudy with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:03 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through midday: Northeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 04 to 13 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A gradual rise in moisture and instability will increase the possibility of isolated showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Seasare predicted to peak at 8 feet during the next several days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:



At 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 515 miles east of St. Maarten.

Philippe is moving very slowly towards the west southwest near 2 mph (4 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and higher gusts.

A fair amount of uncertainty remains about both track and intensity of TS Philippe. Fluctuations can be expected during the next few days. However, based on the current forecast, Philippe is expected to pass about 370 miles east northeast of St. Maarten.

At 11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Rina was located approximately 1060 miles east of St. Maarten. Rina is predicted to remain over Atlantic waters, posing no direct threat to St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair to Partly Cloudy Brief Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Scattered Showers Thunderstorms possible HIGH TEMP 34 °C / 93 °F 33 °C / 91 °F 31 °C / 88 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 27 °C / 81 °F 28 °C / 82 °F SUNRISE 06:02 AM 06:03 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:03 PM 06:02 PM 06:01 PM



