DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 02, 2023



… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 34 °C / 93°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81 °F

Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region will remain sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period.

Seasare expected to peak at 8 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:



At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 320 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. Philippe is moving towards the west at 7 mph (11 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts. Based on current model outputs, TS Philippe’s closest point to St. Maarten is expected to be approximately 145 miles east northeast on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch or warning may be issued for St. Maarten later today.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy

Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 34 °C / 93 °F 33 °C / 91 °F 32 °C / 90 °F LOW TEMP 28 °C / 82 °F 27 °C / 81 °F 26°C / 79 °F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:03 AM 06:03 AM SUNSET 06:01 PM 06:00 PM 05:59 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1766