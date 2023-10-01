DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 01, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 02, 2023
… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
WEATHER:
idday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.This afternoon through Monday m
Forecast High: 34 °C / 93°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81 °F
Sunset Today: 6:01 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Monday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere across the region will remain sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period.
Seasare expected to peak at 8 feet for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
Based on current model outputs, TS Philippe’s closest point to St. Maarten is expected to be approximately 145 miles east northeast on Tuesday. A tropical storm watch or warning may be issued for St. Maarten later today.At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 320 miles east southeast of St. Maarten. Philippe is moving towards the west at 7 mph (11 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor this system and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Sunday
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/CloudyIsolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers, Thunderstorms
|
HIGH TEMP
|
34 °C / 93 °F
|
33 °C / 91 °F
|
32 °C / 90 °F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28 °C / 82 °F
|
27 °C / 81 °F
|
26°C / 79 °F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:03 AM
|
06:03 AM
|
06:03 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:01 PM
|
06:00 PM
|
05:59 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1766
View comments
Hide comments