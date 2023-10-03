DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, October 03, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 04, 2023

…A FLOOD ALERT AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F



Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M.



Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:03 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: South-southwesterly to southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 22 mph and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability due to the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe will cause cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms during the forecast period. Some of these showers are expected to be heavy, leading to flooding and rockslides. Therefore, residents and visitors of vulnerable areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

Seas are expected to peak at 9 feet during the next 24 hours. Small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners are advised to take necessary action.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough



WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located approximately 18.9 North 63.9 West or about 80 miles northwest of St. Maarten. Philippe is moving towards the northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and higher gusts.

Due to the nature of T.S. Philippe, most of the unsettled weather conditions are occurring after the center has passed its closest point to the local area. As a result, the public is urged to remain vigilant and take the necessary actions to preserve life and property.

A gust up to 32 kt / 37 mph was recorded this morning at PJIA.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers and possible thunder.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,

Poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Brief Local Showers,

poss. Thunder HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:03 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 05:59 PM 05:58 PM



