DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)      

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2021       

 

WEATHER:         

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with passing showers.    

     

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F             Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F     

       

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.       

       

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph with a higher gust possible.  

       

SYNOPSIS:        

A relaxed pressure gradient continues to weaken the Atlantic high-pressure ridge, resulting in decreasing winds. A dry and stable atmosphere exists across the region. However, cloudy periods and passing showers are expected as low-level clouds are transported across the local area.  

Moderate marine conditions can be expected during this forecast period with swells up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution as long period swells are predicted to invade Atlantic waters over the next several days. A high surf advisory may be issued the latter part of Tuesday.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet      

       

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.     

     

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.  

       

FORECASTER: Gordon  

