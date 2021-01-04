DATE ISSUED: Monday, January 04, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) January 05, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with passing showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 05 to 13 mph with a higher gust possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relaxed pressure gradient continues to weaken the Atlantic high-pressure ridge, resulting in decreasing winds. A dry and stable atmosphere exists across the region. However, cloudy periods and passing showers are expected as low-level clouds are transported across the local area.

Moderate marine conditions can be expected during this forecast period with swells up to 7 feet. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution as long period swells are predicted to invade Atlantic waters over the next several days. A high surf advisory may be issued the latter part of Tuesday.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

