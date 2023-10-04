DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 04, 2023 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) October 05, 2023

…A FLOOD ALERT REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Today: Generally cloudy with rain and isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms are likely before noon. Gradual improvement is expected throughout the day, becoming settled by this afternoon.

Tonight, through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:59 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today, through Thursday morning: Southwest to southeasterly with a moderate to fresh breeze of 14 to 20 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region will remain very moist and unstable in the wake of Tropical Storm Philippe. Cloudiness, rain/showers, and possible thunderstorms could still be experienced during the first half of this forecast period. Wind gusts are likelier in heavy showers and thunderstorms. Accumulated precipitation overnight has resulted in ponding and flooding in flood prone areas; rockslides are still likely. Therefore, residents and visitors of vulnerable areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

Sea conditions have abated slightly and are expected to peak at 7 feet during this forecast period. Small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners are reminded to remain cautious.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5:00 am, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located approximately 20.5 North 65.5 West or about 229 miles northwest of St. Maarten. Philippe is moving away from St. Maarten, bearing northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and higher gusts. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will issue NO FURTHER INFORMATION on TS Philippe.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers and Rain, Isolated Thunderstorms likely Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Poss. Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,



HIGH TEMP 30°C / 88°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:03 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:59 PM 05:58 PM 05:57 PM



