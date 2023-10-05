DATE ISSUED: Thursday October 5, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 6, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy conditions. Brief showers are possible overnight.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26 °C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Stabilizing atmosphere as a high-pressure system sets in. Lingering moisture and local dynamics can result in isolated showers.

Gradually improving seas are expected through the remainder of the week. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:58 PM 05:57 PM 05:56 PM



