DATE ISSUED: Thursday October 5, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 6, 2023 

  

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy conditions. Brief showers are possible overnight

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26 °C / 79°F 

 

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS:   

This afternoon through Friday midday: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph. 

SYNOPSIS:   

Stabilizing atmosphere as a high-pressure system sets in. Lingering moisture and local dynamics can result in isolated showers.  

Gradually improving seas are expected through the remainder of the week. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy. 

 

FORECASTER: Craig 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy, 

Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy 

Partly Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy, 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

06:04 AM 

06:04 AM 

06:04 AM 

SUNSET 

05:58 PM 

05:57 PM 

05:56 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1772

