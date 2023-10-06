DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 07, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable airmass will move over the region and restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Warm southeasterly winds with Saharan dust may cause heat discomfort. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas will peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:04 AM 06:04 AM 06:04 AM SUNSET 05:57 PM 05:56 PM 05:55 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1773