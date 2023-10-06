PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 06, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 07, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:57 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:04 A.M. 

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 7 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A drier and more stable airmass will move over the region and restrict precipitation during this forecast period. Warm southeasterly winds with Saharan dust may cause heat discomfort. People with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas will peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

WEATHER

Fair/Partly Cloudy,

Hazy,

Brief Showers possible

Partly Cloudy,

Hazy

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze,

Brief Shower possible

HIGH TEMP

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

33°C / 91°F

LOW TEMP

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

28°C / 82°F

SUNRISE

06:04 AM

06:04 AM

06:04 AM

SUNSET

05:57 PM

05:56 PM

05:55 PM

