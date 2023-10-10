DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 11, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief showers are likely overnight.

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27 °C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 11 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Gradual increase in low level moisture over this period and local dynamics may result in isolated showers.

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality over the next few days. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Long-period swells will affect regional waters through the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

48HR OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with light haze and isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Fair/Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Light Haze, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:54 PM 05:53 PM 05:52 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1774