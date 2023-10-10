PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 10th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) October 11, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN 

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with light haze. Brief showers are likely overnight. 

Forecast High: 33 °C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27 °C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 5:54 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-northeast to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 11 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Gradual increase in low level moisture over this period and local dynamics may result in isolated showers.  

Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality over the next few days. Persons with allergies/respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.  

Long-period swells will affect regional waters through the next several days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

48HR OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with light haze and isolated showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Craig 

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Light Haze, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Light Haze, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

SUNSET 

05:54 PM 

05:53 PM 

05:52 PM 

