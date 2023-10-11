DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 12, 2023

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief local showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and an increase in low level moisture may cause brief local showers during the day.

Meanwhile, long-period swells will continue to affect regional waters through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

FORECASTER: Craig





3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:05 AM SUNSET 05:53 PM 05:52 PM 05:52 PM



