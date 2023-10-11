PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 12, 2023 

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief local showers

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Northeasterly with a gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Weak instability and an increase in low level moisture may cause brief local showers during the day. 

Meanwhile, long-period swells will continue to affect regional waters through the next couple of days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:  None.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Light Haze, 

Brief Showers 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Shower possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

06:05 AM 

SUNSET 

05:53 PM 

05:52 PM 

05:52 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1775

