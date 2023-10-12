DATE ISSUED: Thursday, October 12, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 13, 2023

…SEAN STRENGTHENS BACK INTO A TROPICAL STORM…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East-northeasterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region. Weak instability and lingering moisture could trigger isolated showers.

Long period northeasterly swells will affect regional waters for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

1. …SEAN STRENGTHENS BACK INTO A TROPICAL STORM…

At 11am, its center was located near 13.1N 37.2W or about 1760 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

Sean is moving towards the northwest at 10 mph and is expected to change little in strength over the next few days.

It currently poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

2. Another area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e. Invest 94L) located near the coast of Africa currently has a low chance of formation through the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief shower possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST



DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:05 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:52 PM 05:52 PM 05:51 PM



