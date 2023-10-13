DATE ISSUED: Friday 13 October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 14, 2023

…TROPICAL STORM SEAN WEAKENING…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with a few showers.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability and available moisture will trigger a few showers. A loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds across the region.

Long period northeasterly swells will affect regional waters for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

1. At 11am, the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near 14.6N 41.7W or about 1440 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

Sean is moving towards the west northwest at 12 mph and is expected to weaken.

Currently, Sean poses no direct threat to St. Maarten.

2. Another area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e. Invest 94L) located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic currently has a high chance of formation through the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers Fair/Partly Cloudy, Brief Shower possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:05 AM 06:06 AM 06:06 AM SUNSET 05:52 PM 05:51 PM 05:50 PM



