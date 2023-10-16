PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 17, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy 

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers 

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

 

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS: 

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

Weak instability, due to light winds and available moisture may cause brief showers across the region.  

 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight              WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:   

1.  Another area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e. Invest 94L) located in the eastern Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of formation through the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week.  

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

 

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 

WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

27°C / 81°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

06:06 AM 

06:06 AM 

06:07 AM 

SUNSET 

05:50 PM 

05:49 PM 

05:48 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1778

