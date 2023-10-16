DATE ISSUED: Monday 16th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 17, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Fair to partly cloudy
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:06 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Weak instability, due to light winds and available moisture may cause brief showers across the region.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE:
1. Another area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e. Invest 94L) located in the eastern Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of formation through the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of these systems and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:06 AM
|
06:06 AM
|
06:07 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:50 PM
|
05:49 PM
|
05:48 PM
