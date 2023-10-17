DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) October 18, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere remains slightly unstable. Warm southeasterly winds and pockets of low-level moisture would result in isolated showers over the region.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e., Invest 94L), located in the central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of formation through the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week.

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Cloudy Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:06 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:49 PM 05:48 PM 05:48 PM



