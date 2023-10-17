PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 17th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (06:00 LST) October 18, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers

Forecast High: 32 °C / 91°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

 

Sunset Today: 5:49 P.M.                  Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.  

 

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 9 mph. 

 

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere remains slightly unstable. Warm southeasterly winds and pockets of low-level moisture would result in isolated showers over the region.  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight            WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet 

 

SPECIAL FEATURE:   

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (i.e., Invest 94L), located in the central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of formation through the next 7 days. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week.  

The Meteorological Department St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. 

 

FORECASTER: Craig 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Cloudy 

Scattered Showers 

Isolated Thunderstorms possible 

HIGH TEMP 

33°C / 91°F 

32°C / 90°F 

33°C / 91°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:06 AM 

06:07 AM 

06:07 AM 

SUNSET 

05:49 PM 

05:48 PM 

05:48 PM 

