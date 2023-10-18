DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) October 19, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly to east-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture along with instability associated with a multi layered trough will cause isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Seas are expected to gradually deteriorate throughout the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

A broad area of low pressure (i.e. Invest 94L) located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of formation through the next 48 hours. Environmental conditions are favorable for further development and a tropical depression could form during the next 24 hours or so.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:07 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:48 PM 05:47 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1780