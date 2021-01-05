DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 05, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) January 06, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Generally fair.

Tonight through Wednesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:50 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Northeasterly to east southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to generate light to moderate winds across the region. A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will restrict precipitation during this forecast period.

Moderate marine conditions peaking at 7 feet can be expected during this forecast period. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution. Long period swells are expected to reach local waters on Wednesday. A high surf advisory will be issued today at 6pm.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1027