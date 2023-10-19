DATE ISSUED: Thursday 19th October 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) October 20, 2023

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

… A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:48 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:07 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 9 to 18 mph and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A moisture surge will account for cloudy periods, isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms during this forecast period.

Seas are expected to deteriorate as TS Tammy approaches local waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 10 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00am TS Tammy was located at 13.6N 55.7W, approximately 580 miles southeast of St Maarten.

Tammy is moving west northwestward near 15 mph (24 km/h) with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph (95 km/h) and higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next couple of days.

Based on its current forecast track, TS Tammy’s closest point will be approximately 55 miles east of St Maarten on Saturday.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor the progress of this system and look forward to updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Scattered Showers Isol. Thunderstorms Possible Fair to Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Cloudy/Overcast Numerous Showers Scattered Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 30°C / 86°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 28°C / 82°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:07 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 05:48 PM 05:47 PM 05:46 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1781