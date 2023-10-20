DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 20, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 21, 2023

…TAMMY IS NOW A HURRICANE…

…HURRICANE WATCH & TROPICAL STORM WARNNING REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers and possible thunder.

Tonight through Saturday midday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:47 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly to northeasterly with a moderate to strong breeze of 15 to 25 mph and higher gusts possible in or near showers and thunderstorms.

SYNOPSIS:

Increasing moisture and instability associated with approaching now-Hurricane-Tammy will cause conditions to gradually deteriorate during the forecast period. Numerous showers and thunderstorms (4 to 6 inches of accumulated rainfall), possible storm-force to hurricane-force winds can be expected. Flooding and rockslides are likely in vulnerable areas during its passage.

Very rough seas are expected through the weekend with waves peaking at 14 feet. Hence, a small craft warning is now in effect until further notice. Small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and take necessary action.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough to very rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 14 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 11:00am Hurricane Tammy was located at 14.1N 58.6W, or approximately 405 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

Tammy is moving west-northwestward near 7 mph (11 km/h) with maximum sustained winds that have increased to 75 mph (120 km/h) and higher gusts. Further strengthening remains possible over the weekend, as it moves near or over the local region through the weekend.

Based on its current forecast track, Tammy’s closest point will be approximately 55 miles east-northeast of St. Maarten early on Sunday.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor the progress of this system and look forward to updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Cloudy to overcast with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers, possible Thunder Cloudy/Overcast, Numerous Showers, Scattered Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 29°C / 84°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 25°C / 77°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:07 AM 06:08 AM 06:08 AM SUNSET 06:47 PM 06:46 PM 06:46 PM

