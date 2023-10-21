DATE ISSUED: Saturday, October 21, 2023 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Sunday evening (18:00 LST) October 22, 2023

…TAMMY NEAR ANTIGUA…

…HURRICANE WARNNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN…

…SMALL CRAFT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Cloudy to overcast and windy with numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:46 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:08 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Sunday evening: Easterly to northerly becoming southwesterly with moderate to near gale of 13 to 35 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Hurricane Tammy will account for numerous showers, thunderstorms and windy conditions. As such, flooding and rockslides are anticipated in vulnerable areas.

Hazardous seas are predicted to peak at 14 feet, mainly along the eastern shores. Interests along the coast should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property. A Small Craft Warning will remain in effect until further notice.

STATE OF THE SEA: Rough to very rough WAVES/SWELLS: 9 to 14 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE:

At 5:00pm Hurricane Tammy was located at 17.0N 61.3W, or approximately 140 miles south-southeast of St. Maarten.

Tammy is moving towards the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) with maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) and higher gusts. Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days.

Based on its current forecast track, Tammy’s closest point will be approximately 60 miles east-northeast of St. Maarten early on Sunday.

Residents and visitors are urged to finalize preparations and monitor all subsequent updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Monday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Sunday Monday Tuesday WEATHER Cloudy/Overcast, Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,

Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers,

Possible Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 29°C / 84°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 24°C / 75°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:08 AM 06:08 AM 06:09 AM SUNSET 05:46 PM 05:45 PM 05:44 PM

