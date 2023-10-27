PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2023 

…A FLOOD ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

…HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECTFOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.  

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.                

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS: This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a multi-layered trough, along with favorable upper-level conditions will account for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to exercise caution.  

Long period northerly swells and elevated seas will affect regional waters for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution. 

  

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate to rough        

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

  

WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms 

Cloudy/Overcast,  

Scattered Showers,  

Isolated Thunderstorms 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,  

Isolated Showers, 

Isolated Thunderstorms 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

30°C / 86°F 

31°C / 88°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

25°C / 77°F 

25°C / 77°F 

SUNRISE 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

06:10 AM 

SUNSET 

05:43 PM 

05:42 PM 

05:42 PM 

