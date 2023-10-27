DATE ISSUED: Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) October 28, 2023

…A FLOOD ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…HIGH SURF AND SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and slightly breezy with isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:43 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:10 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: East-southeasterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 17 mph, and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a multi-layered trough, along with favorable upper-level conditions will account for isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, residents and users of areas prone to flooding are advised to exercise caution.

Long period northerly swells and elevated seas will affect regional waters for the next few days. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Cloudy to overcast with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms Cloudy/Overcast, Scattered Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 30°C / 86°F 31°C / 88°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 25°C / 77°F 25°C / 77°F SUNRISE 06:10 AM 06:10 AM 06:10 AM SUNSET 05:43 PM 05:42 PM 05:42 PM













































