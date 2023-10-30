PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 31, 2023

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

  

Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M.                Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.  

  

SURFACE WINDS:This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.

SYNOPSIS: 

The atmosphere across the region is gradually stabilizing and drying out, however isolated showers can still be expected during this forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next few days.

Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

 

WEATHER

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Light Haze

Isolated Showers Poss.

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze

Brief Showers Poss.

Partly Cloudy,

Light Haze

Brief Showers Poss.

HIGH TEMP

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

32°C / 90°F

LOW TEMP

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

26°C / 79°F

SUNRISE

06:11 AM

06:11 AM

06:12 AM

SUNSET

05:41 PM

05:41 PM

05:40 PM
 

