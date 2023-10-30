DATE ISSUED: Monday, October 30, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) October 31, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 5:41 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:11 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:This afternoon through Tuesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 15 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere across the region is gradually stabilizing and drying out, however isolated showers can still be expected during this forecast period. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next few days.
Seas will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Albert/Eugenio
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,Light Haze
Isolated Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze
Brief Showers Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze
Brief Showers Poss.
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:11 AM
|
06:11 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:41 PM
|
05:41 PM
|
05:40 PM
