DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 01st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 02, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle breeze of 8 to 12 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Generally fair conditions due to a dry and stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality for the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.    

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet are expected for the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Wednesday 

Thursday 

Friday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Hazy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy, 

Light Haze, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

28°C / 82°F 

SUNRISE 

06:12 AM 

06:12 AM 

06:12 AM 

SUNSET 

05:40 PM 

05:40 PM 

05:39 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1790

