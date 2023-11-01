DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 01st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 02, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle breeze of 8 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Generally fair conditions due to a dry and stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality for the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:12 AM 06:12 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:40 PM 05:39 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1790