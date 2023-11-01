DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 01st November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 02, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle breeze of 8 to 12 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Generally fair conditions due to a dry and stable atmosphere will limit shower activity. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality for the next few days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 5 feet are expected for the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
28°C / 82°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:12 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
06:12 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:40 PM
|
05:40 PM
|
05:39 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1790
View comments
Hide comments