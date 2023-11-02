DATE ISSUED: Thursday, November 02, 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 03, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Despite a relatively stable atmosphere, pockets of moisture at the lower levels of the atmosphere may cause isolated showers as they move across the local area. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust will continue to affect air quality. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with light haze and isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Albert

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:12 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 05:40 PM 05:39 PM 05:39 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1791