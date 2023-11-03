DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Mostly fair. The isolated shower is likelier overnight.
Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere is dry and stable, and low-level wind speeds have increased. The increase in low-level wind speeds results in isolated showers, and a gradual improvement in hazy conditions across the region. Although the concentration of Saharan dust gradually decreases and departs the local area, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:12 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
06:13 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:39 PM
|
05:39 PM
|
05:38 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1792
View comments
Hide comments