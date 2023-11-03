PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2023 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Mostly fair. The isolated shower is likelier overnight. 

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F              Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere is dry and stable, and low-level wind speeds have increased. The increase in low-level wind speeds results in isolated showers, and a gradual improvement in hazy conditions across the region. Although the concentration of Saharan dust gradually decreases and departs the local area, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy 

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:12 AM 

06:13 AM 

06:13 AM 

SUNSET 

05:39 PM 

05:39 PM 

05:38 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1792

