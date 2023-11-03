DATE ISSUED: Friday 3rd November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (18:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) November 04, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Mostly fair. The isolated shower is likelier overnight.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:39 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:13 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere is dry and stable, and low-level wind speeds have increased. The increase in low-level wind speeds results in isolated showers, and a gradual improvement in hazy conditions across the region. Although the concentration of Saharan dust gradually decreases and departs the local area, persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant. Seas are expected to peak at 6 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:12 AM 06:13 AM 06:13 AM SUNSET 05:39 PM 05:39 PM 05:38 PM

















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1792