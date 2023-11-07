PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 07th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F             

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

Available moisture may cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant. 

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 6 feet, are expected for the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

Thursday 

 WEATHER 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Slightly Hazy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 88°F 

31°C / 88°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

26°C / 79°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:14 AM 

06:15 AM 

06:15 AM 

SUNSET 

05:38 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1794

