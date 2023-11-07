DATE ISSUED: Tuesday 07th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) November 08, 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 88°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 5:38 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 5 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Available moisture may cause periods of cloudiness and isolated showers across the local region. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality for the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should be vigilant.

Slight to moderate seas, peaking up to 6 feet, are expected for the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 88°F 31°C / 88°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:14 AM 06:15 AM 06:15 AM SUNSET 05:38 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM





Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1794