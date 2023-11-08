DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 08th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 09, 2023

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:15 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Weak instability along with available moisture will cause isolated showers across the region. Additionally, light concentrations of Saharan dust will affect air quality during the next 24 or so hours. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should remain vigilant.

Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor





3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:15 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM













