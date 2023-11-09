DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 31 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The atmosphere is stabilizing, and the pressure gradient will sustain light to moderate winds across the region. Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Generally cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Isolated Showers Possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:15 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1796
View comments
Hide comments