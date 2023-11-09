PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 31 °C / 90°F              Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

The atmosphere is stabilizing, and the pressure gradient will sustain light to moderate winds across the region. Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate        WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Thursday 

Friday 

Saturday 

 WEATHER 

Generally cloudy 

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers  

Partly Cloudy, 

Isolated Showers Possible 

HIGH TEMP 

31°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

26°C / 79°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:15 AM 

06:16 AM 

06:16 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1796

