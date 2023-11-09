DATE ISSUED: Thursday 9th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) November 10, 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Generally cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 31 °C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 5 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere is stabilizing, and the pressure gradient will sustain light to moderate winds across the region. Seas are expected to peak at 5 feet during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Generally cloudy Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers Possible HIGH TEMP 31°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:15 AM 06:16 AM 06:16 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:37 PM





































Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1796