PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Friday 10th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 11th November 2023 

WEATHER:    

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. 

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F              Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient is sustaining moderate winds and increasing wave heights, throughout this forecast period. Drifting low-level clouds, in the brisk wind flow, would produce isolated showers across the region.    

Seas would peak at 7 feet over the next couple of days. As a result, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Moderate                 WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Craig 

  

 thumbnail SatSingle vis

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Friday 

Saturday 

Sunday 

 WEATHER 

Cloudy, Breezy, 

Isolated Showers 

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, 

Brief Showers possible 

Partly Cloudy,  

Light Haze, 

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

30°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:16 AM 

06:16 AM 

06:17 AM 

SUNSET 

05:37 PM 

05:37 PM 

05:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1797

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY