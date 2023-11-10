DATE ISSUED: Friday 10th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 11th November 2023

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient is sustaining moderate winds and increasing wave heights, throughout this forecast period. Drifting low-level clouds, in the brisk wind flow, would produce isolated showers across the region.

Seas would peak at 7 feet over the next couple of days. As a result, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

 DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Brief Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Light Haze, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 30°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 06:16 AM 06:16 AM 06:17 AM SUNSET 05:37 PM 05:37 PM 05:36 PM

















Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1797