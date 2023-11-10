DATE ISSUED: Friday 10th November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 11th November 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 30 °C / 86°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Saturday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity. Additionally, a tightening pressure gradient is sustaining moderate winds and increasing wave heights, throughout this forecast period. Drifting low-level clouds, in the brisk wind flow, would produce isolated showers across the region.
Seas would peak at 7 feet over the next couple of days. As a result, small-craft operators and swimmers are advised to exercise caution.
STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers are possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Cloudy, Breezy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy, Breezy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Light Haze,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
30°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:16 AM
|
06:16 AM
|
06:17 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:37 PM
|
05:37 PM
|
05:36 PM
