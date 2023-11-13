PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 

DATE ISSUED: Monday, 13 November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)  

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2023 

WEATHER:     

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F             

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F 

   

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.                  

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.   

   

SURFACE WINDS:  

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph. 

  

SYNOPSIS:   

A mostly dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may cause a brief local shower from time to time. 

Slight to moderate seas are expected through the next few days. 

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate       

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet 

  

SPECIAL FEATURE: None. 

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly. 

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible. 

   

FORECASTER: Connor 

  

 

3-DAY FORECAST 

DAY  

Monday 

Tuesday 

Wednesday 

 WEATHER 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

Fair/Partly Cloudy,  

Brief Showers possible 

HIGH TEMP 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

32°C / 90°F 

LOW TEMP 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

27°C / 81°F 

SUNRISE 

06:17 AM 

06:18 AM 

06:18 AM 

SUNSET 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

05:36 PM 

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-18

