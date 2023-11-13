DATE ISSUED: Monday, 13 November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2023
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A mostly dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may cause a brief local shower from time to time.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
Fair/Partly Cloudy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
06:17 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
06:18 AM
|
SUNSET
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
|
05:36 PM
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tpublic-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-18
