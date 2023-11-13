DATE ISSUED: Monday, 13 November 2023 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 14 November 2023

WEATHER:



This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32 °C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:18 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A mostly dry and stable atmosphere will restrict significant shower activity across the local region. However, patches of low-level clouds moving in the easterly wind flow may cause a brief local shower from time to time.